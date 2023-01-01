2000 Armenian drams to Australian dollars

Convert AMD to AUD at the real exchange rate

2000 amd
8.01 aud

1.00000 AMD = 0.00400 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:55 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

AMD to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 AUD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867151.0539587.66191.434271.647310.963218.4149
1GBP1.153211.2154101.091.653981.899661.1107721.2358
1USD0.948850.822774183.17461.360851.562990.9138517.4723
1INR0.01140750.009892140.012022910.01636140.01879170.01098710.210068

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Australian Dollar
1 AMD0.00400 AUD
5 AMD0.02001 AUD
10 AMD0.04002 AUD
20 AMD0.08005 AUD
50 AMD0.20012 AUD
100 AMD0.40025 AUD
250 AMD1.00063 AUD
500 AMD2.00125 AUD
1000 AMD4.00250 AUD
2000 AMD8.00500 AUD
5000 AMD20.01250 AUD
10000 AMD40.02500 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 AUD249.84400 AMD
5 AUD1249.22000 AMD
10 AUD2498.44000 AMD
20 AUD4996.88000 AMD
50 AUD12492.20000 AMD
100 AUD24984.40000 AMD
250 AUD62461.00000 AMD
500 AUD124922.00000 AMD
1000 AUD249844.00000 AMD
2000 AUD499688.00000 AMD
5000 AUD1249220.00000 AMD
10000 AUD2498440.00000 AMD