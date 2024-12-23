Send money to Philippines from Luxembourg
Bank transfer fee
0 EUR
Our fee
72.89 EUR
Total included fees (0.73%)
72.89 EUR
- You could save up to 378.99 EUR
Should arrive by Friday, December 27
The cost of your transfer comes from the fee and the exchange rate. Many high street banks offer “no fee”, while hiding a markup in the exchange rate, making you pay more.
At Wise, we’ll never do that. We only use the mid-market exchange rate, and show our fees upfront. This table compares the fees you’d really pay when sending money with the most popular banks and providers, or with us.How do we select providers and collect this data?
|Sending 1,000 EUR with
|Recipient gets(Total after fees)
60,552.89 PHP
Transfer fee
2.90 EUR
Exchange rate(1 EUR PHP)
60.7290
Exchange rate markup
2.74 EUR
Cost of transfer
5.64 EUR
60,378.28 PHP- 174.61 PHP
Transfer fee
8.50 EUR
Exchange rate(1 EUR PHP)
60.8959
Exchange rate markup
0 EUR
Cost of transfer
8.50 EUR
59,431.76 PHP- 1,121.13 PHP
Transfer fee
15 EUR
Exchange rate(1 EUR PHP)
60.3368
Exchange rate markup
9.18 EUR
Cost of transfer
24.18 EUR
57,830.49 PHP- 2,722.40 PHP
Transfer fee
5.99 EUR
Exchange rate(1 EUR PHP)
58.1790
Exchange rate markup
44.62 EUR
Cost of transfer
50.61 EUR
Enter amount to send in EUR.
Pay in EUR with your debit card or credit card, or send the money from your online banking.
Choose recipient in Philippines.
Select who you want to send money to and which pay-out method to use.
Send EUR, receive PHP.
The recipient gets money in PHP directly from Wise’s local bank account.
What you’ll need for your online money transfer to Philippines from Luxembourg
Register for free.
Sign up online or in our app for free. All you need is an email address, or a Google or Facebook account.
Choose an amount to send.
Tell us how much you want to send. We’ll show you our fees upfront, and tell you when your money should arrive.
Add recipient’s bank details.
Fill in the details of your recipient’s bank account.
Verify your identity.
For some currencies, or for large transfers, we need a photo of your ID. This helps us keep your money safe.
Pay for your transfer.
Send your money with a bank transfer, or a debit or credit card.
That’s it.
We’ll handle the rest. You can track your transfer in your account, and we'll tell your recipient it's coming.
Pay a small, flat fee and percentage
To send money in EUR to Philippines from Luxembourg, you pay a small, flat fee of 1.36 EUR + 0.72% of the amount that's converted (you'll always see the total cost upfront).
Fee depends on your chosen transfer type
Some transfer types have different fees which are usually tiny.
No hidden fees
No big fees, hidden or otherwise. So it's cheaper than what you're used to.
A money transfer from Luxembourg (EUR) to Philippines (PHP) should arrive by Friday, December 27. Sometimes transfer times can differ based on payment methods or verification changes. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.
On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.
Your transfer route
Should arriveby Friday, December 27
Bank TransferBank transfers are usually the cheapest option when it comes to funding your international money transfer with Wise. Bank transfers can be slower than debit or credit cards, but they usually give you the best value for your money. Read more how to use bank transfers as a payment option.
Debit CardPaying for your transfer with a debit card is easy and fast. It’s also usually cheaper than credit card, as credit cards are more expensive to process. Read more about how to pay for your money transfer with a debit card.
Credit CardPaying for your transfer with a credit card is easy and fast. Wise accepts Visa, Mastercard and some Maestro cards. Read more about how to pay for your money transfer with a credit card.
PISPPISP (Payment Initiation Service Provider) payments are instructions you give Wise to make a bank transfer directly from your bank account — without having to leave our app and log in to your online banking. This option is as cheap as a manual bank transfer, but it isn’t supported by all banks yet.
Apple PayIf you’ve enabled Apple Pay on your phone, you can use it to pay for a transfer with Wise. Paying with Apple Pay is a convenient and quick way to send money abroad. If you’re using a credit card, watch out for extra charges. Some banks consider these payments as cash withdrawal, and they may charge you extra fees.
Protecting you and your money
Safeguarded with leading banks
We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it’s separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.
Extra-secure transactions
We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.
Data protection
We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.
Dedicated anti-fraud team
We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.
- Cheaper transfers abroad - free from hidden fees and exchange rate markups.
- Check exchange rates - see on the app how exchange rates have changed over time.
- Repeat your previous transfers - save the details, and make your monthly payments easier.
Wise works nearly everywhere
