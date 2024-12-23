You're on the Philippines website.

Send money to Philippines from British Virgin Islands

Fast, low-cost, and secure online money transfers to Philippines from British Virgin Islands.

Send money from Philippines to British Virgin Islands instead.
 Rate guaranteed (10h)

  • Wire transfer fee

    6.11 USD

  • Our fee

    58 USD

Total included fees (0.64%)

64.11 USD

  • You could save up to 339.35 USD

Should arrive by Friday, December 27

Save when you send money to Philippines from British Virgin Islands

The cost of your transfer comes from the fee and the exchange rate. Many high street banks offer “no fee”, while hiding a markup in the exchange rate, making you pay more.

At Wise, we’ll never do that. We only use the mid-market exchange rate, and show our fees upfront. This table compares the fees you’d really pay when sending money with the most popular banks and providers, or with us.

Sending 1,000 USD withRecipient gets(Total after fees)
Wise
58,041.68 PHP
Transfer fee
9.46 USD
Exchange rate(1 USD PHP)
58.5960
Exchange rate markup
0 USD
Cost of transfer
9.46 USD
Western Union
57,412.08 PHP- 629.60 PHP
Transfer fee
0.99 USD
Exchange rate(1 USD PHP)
57.4690
Exchange rate markup
19.23 USD
Cost of transfer
20.22 USD
Bank of America
56,794.93 PHP- 1,246.75 PHP
Transfer fee
0 USD
Exchange rate(1 USD PHP)
56.7949
Exchange rate markup
30.74 USD
Cost of transfer
30.74 USD
PayPal
55,979.20 PHP- 2,062.48 PHP
Transfer fee
4.99 USD
Exchange rate(1 USD PHP)
56.2599
Exchange rate markup
39.87 USD
Cost of transfer
44.86 USD
globe

How to send money to Philippines from British Virgin Islands in 3 easy steps

Start your transfer.

Enter amount to send in USD.

Pay in USD with your debit card or credit card, or send the money from your online banking.

Get the best rate out there.

Choose recipient in Philippines.

Select who you want to send money to and which pay-out method to use.

Money is locally delivered.

Send USD, receive PHP.

The recipient gets money in PHP directly from Wise’s local bank account.

What you'll need for your online money transfer to Philippines from British Virgin Islands

1

Register for free.

Sign up online or in our app for free. All you need is an email address, or a Google or Facebook account.

2

Choose an amount to send.

Tell us how much you want to send. We’ll show you our fees upfront, and tell you when your money should arrive.

3

Add recipient’s bank details.

Fill in the details of your recipient’s bank account.

4

Verify your identity.

For some currencies, or for large transfers, we need a photo of your ID. This helps us keep your money safe.

5

Pay for your transfer.

Send your money with a bank debit (ACH), wire transfer, or a debit or credit card.

6

That’s it.

We’ll handle the rest. You can track your transfer in your account, and we'll tell your recipient it's coming.

How much does it cost to transfer money to Philippines from British Virgin Islands?

Pay a small, flat fee and percentage

To send money in USD to Philippines from British Virgin Islands, you pay a small, flat fee of 7.43 USD + 0.57% of the amount that's converted (you'll always see the total cost upfront).


Fee depends on your chosen transfer type

Some transfer types have different fees which are usually tiny.


No hidden fees

No big fees, hidden or otherwise. So it's cheaper than what you're used to.

Wise
Fees for our low cost transfers
Fixed fee
7.43 USD
Variable feeup to 25,051 USD/month
0.57%
Variable feemore than 25,051 USD/month
How long will a money transfer to Philippines from British Virgin Islands take?

A money transfer from British Virgin Islands (USD) to Philippines (PHP) should arrive by Friday, December 27. Sometimes transfer times can differ based on payment methods or verification changes. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.

On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.

Your transfer route

USD
PHP

Should arrive

by Friday, December 27

Best ways to send money to Philippines from British Virgin Islands

  • Bank Transfer

    Bank transfers are usually the cheapest option when it comes to funding your international money transfer with Wise. Bank transfers can be slower than debit or credit cards, but they usually give you the best value for your money. Read more how to use bank transfers as a payment option.

  • Direct Debit

    Direct Debit is a convenient option that lets us take money from your account once you have authorised the payment on our site. It takes a little more time for your money to reach Wise, and it can be more expensive than a bank transfer.

Protecting you and your money

Safeguarded with leading banks

We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it’s separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

Extra-secure transactions

We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

Data protection

We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

Dedicated anti-fraud team

We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

Send money to Philippines from British Virgin Islands with the Wise app

Looking for an app to send money to Philippines from British Virgin Islands? Sending money is easy with Wise app.

  • Cheaper transfers abroad - free from hidden fees and exchange rate markups.
  • Check exchange rates - see on the app how exchange rates have changed over time.
  • Repeat your previous transfers - save the details, and make your monthly payments easier.
Wise works nearly everywhere

