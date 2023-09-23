Skip to main content

Send money with Google Pay

Send money with Google Pay from our website or mobile app, in just a few clicks. Join over 16 million people who choose Wise for fast and secure money transfers.
Availability of the payment type depends on the currency or the region.
Regulated by Central Bank of Malaysia
Trusted by 16 million customers
We charge as little as possible. No subscription

Sending 1,000.00 MYR withRecipient gets(Total after fees)Transfer feeExchange rate(1 MYR USD)
WiseCheapest211.43 USDSave up to 32.63 USD8.93 MYR0.213333Mid-market rate
CIMB208.39 USD- 3.04 USD10.00 MYR0.210497
Public Bank Berhad203.62 USD- 7.81 USD32.00 MYR0.210349
Maybank178.80 USD- 32.63 USD150.63 MYR0.210506
no hidden fees

We’re on a mission to bring transparency to finance, for people without borders. We charge as little as possible, and we always show you upfront. No hidden fees. No bad exchange rates. No surprises. How do we collect this data?

globe

How to send money with Google Pay in 3 easy steps

    Enter amount to send in MYR

    Pay in MYR with Google Pay.

    Choose recipient

    Select who you want to send money to and which pay-in method to use.

    Send MYR with Google Pay, receive USD

    The recipient gets money in USD directly from Wise’s local bank account.

Wise is easy.

How to send money with Google Pay

  1. Just tap in how much, and where to.
  2. Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a bank transfer, swift or your debit or credit card.
  3. And that's it.

Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.

What is Google Pay money transfer?

Making a Google Pay money transfer is super convenient. You’ll get the benefits of paying by debit or credit card - without any of the hassle of entering your card details. Just use your phone’s PIN or biometric log in, for a transfer you can set up in seconds.

Google Pay money transfers with Wise have maximum payment limits which vary based on where in the world you’re based. There are also a couple of other specific circumstances in which you won’t be able to make a Wise Google Pay money transfer.

If your specific payment can be funded using Google Pay you’ll see this option when you arrange it - and if you don’t, you can easily pick another payment type to get your money on its way.

Learn more about using Google Pay transfers.

Online money transfer fees

How much does it cost to send money with Google Pay?

To send money with Google Pay with Wise, you will pay a small, flat fee and a percentage of the amount that's converted. We will always show you the total cost upfront - and you can rely that we won't hide any further fees in the exchange rate.

Sending money shouldn’t cost the earth, so we built Wise to save you money when you transfer and exchange internationally. We charge as little as possible: right now a tiny fee, eventually free.

How long does a money transfer with Google Pay take?

A money transfer with Google Pay (MYR-USD) should arrive by Monday. Sometimes transfer times can differ based on currencies or verification changes. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.

On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.

Your transfer route

MYR
USD

Should arrive

by Monday

Wise works nearly everywhere

Trust Wise with safe & secure money transfers

    Safeguarded with leading banks

    We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

    Audited regularly

    We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.

    Extra-secure transactions

    We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

    Data protection

    We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

    Dedicated anti-fraud team

    We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

Online scams are on the rise. Learn how to stay safe.

