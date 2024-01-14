5 터키 리라 → 태국 바트

실제 환율로 TRY → THB 변환

5 try
5.83 thb

1.00000 TRY = 1.16526 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:14
환율 터키 리라 / 태국 바트
1 TRY1.16526 THB
5 TRY5.82630 THB
10 TRY11.65260 THB
20 TRY23.30520 THB
50 TRY58.26300 THB
100 TRY116.52600 THB
250 TRY291.31500 THB
500 TRY582.63000 THB
1000 TRY1165.26000 THB
2000 TRY2330.52000 THB
5000 TRY5826.30000 THB
10000 TRY11652.60000 THB
환율 태국 바트 / 터키 리라
1 THB0.85818 TRY
5 THB4.29089 TRY
10 THB8.58179 TRY
20 THB17.16358 TRY
50 THB42.90895 TRY
100 THB85.81790 TRY
250 THB214.54475 TRY
500 THB429.08950 TRY
1000 THB858.17900 TRY
2000 THB1716.35800 TRY
5000 THB4290.89500 TRY
10000 THB8581.79000 TRY