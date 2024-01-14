100 터키 리라 → 파키스탄 루피

실제 환율로 TRY → PKR 변환

100 try
934.38 pkr

1.00000 TRY = 9.34377 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:14
불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.

환율 터키 리라 / 파키스탄 루피
1 TRY9.34377 PKR
5 TRY46.71885 PKR
10 TRY93.43770 PKR
20 TRY186.87540 PKR
50 TRY467.18850 PKR
100 TRY934.37700 PKR
250 TRY2335.94250 PKR
500 TRY4671.88500 PKR
1000 TRY9343.77000 PKR
2000 TRY18687.54000 PKR
5000 TRY46718.85000 PKR
10000 TRY93437.70000 PKR
환율 파키스탄 루피 / 터키 리라
1 PKR0.10702 TRY
5 PKR0.53512 TRY
10 PKR1.07023 TRY
20 PKR2.14046 TRY
50 PKR5.35115 TRY
100 PKR10.70230 TRY
250 PKR26.75575 TRY
500 PKR53.51150 TRY
1000 PKR107.02300 TRY
2000 PKR214.04600 TRY
5000 PKR535.11500 TRY
10000 PKR1070.23000 TRY