만 터키 리라 → 멕시코 페소

실제 환율로 TRY → MXN 변환

10000 try
5605.04 mxn

1.00000 TRY = 0.56050 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8586451.0950590.72311.468131.63770.93360518.4659
1 GBP1.1646311.27535105.6611.709861.907351.087321.5064
1 USD0.913250.784098182.84841.34071.495550.8525516.8631
1 INR0.01102250.009464260.012070210.01618260.01805170.01029050.203542

환율 비교

환율 터키 리라 / 멕시코 페소
1 TRY0.56050 MXN
5 TRY2.80252 MXN
10 TRY5.60504 MXN
20 TRY11.21008 MXN
50 TRY28.02520 MXN
100 TRY56.05040 MXN
250 TRY140.12600 MXN
500 TRY280.25200 MXN
1000 TRY560.50400 MXN
2000 TRY1121.00800 MXN
5000 TRY2802.52000 MXN
10000 TRY5605.04000 MXN
환율 멕시코 페소 / 터키 리라
1 MXN1.78411 TRY
5 MXN8.92055 TRY
10 MXN17.84110 TRY
20 MXN35.68220 TRY
50 MXN89.20550 TRY
100 MXN178.41100 TRY
250 MXN446.02750 TRY
500 MXN892.05500 TRY
1000 MXN1784.11000 TRY
2000 MXN3568.22000 TRY
5000 MXN8920.55000 TRY
10000 MXN17841.10000 TRY