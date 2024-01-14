500 터키 리라 → 브라질 헤알

실제 환율로 TRY → BRL 변환

500 try
80.68 brl

1.00000 TRY = 0.16135 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:14
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8586451.0950590.72311.468131.63770.93360518.4659
1 GBP1.1646311.27535105.6611.709861.907351.087321.5064
1 USD0.913250.784098182.84841.34071.495550.8525516.8631
1 INR0.01102250.009464260.012070210.01618260.01805170.01029050.203542

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

터키 리라 → 브라질 헤알 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 TRY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 BRL을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 TRY → BRL 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 터키 리라

TRY → USD

TRY → EUR

TRY → GBP

TRY → PKR

TRY → INR

TRY → CAD

TRY → AED

TRY → EGP

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 터키 리라 / 브라질 헤알
1 TRY0.16135 BRL
5 TRY0.80676 BRL
10 TRY1.61353 BRL
20 TRY3.22706 BRL
50 TRY8.06765 BRL
100 TRY16.13530 BRL
250 TRY40.33825 BRL
500 TRY80.67650 BRL
1000 TRY161.35300 BRL
2000 TRY322.70600 BRL
5000 TRY806.76500 BRL
10000 TRY1613.53000 BRL
환율 브라질 헤알 / 터키 리라
1 BRL6.19759 TRY
5 BRL30.98795 TRY
10 BRL61.97590 TRY
20 BRL123.95180 TRY
50 BRL309.87950 TRY
100 BRL619.75900 TRY
250 BRL1549.39750 TRY
500 BRL3098.79500 TRY
1000 BRL6197.59000 TRY
2000 BRL12395.18000 TRY
5000 BRL30987.95000 TRY
10000 BRL61975.90000 TRY