러시아 루블 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 러시아 루블 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) is currently 141.261 today, reflecting a -6.308% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 러시아 루블 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.365% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 러시아 루블 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) has fluctuated between a high of 152.446 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 140.751 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 3.065% increase in value.