러시아 루블 투르크메니스탄 마나트족 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 러시아 루블 투르크메니스탄 마나트족 is currently 0.039 today, reflecting a -5.849% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 러시아 루블 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.056% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 러시아 루블 투르크메니스탄 마나트족 has fluctuated between a high of 0.042 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.039 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 3.064% increase in value.