러시아 루블 파키스탄 루피 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 러시아 루블 파키스탄 루피 is currently 3.164 today, reflecting a -4.989% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 러시아 루블 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.031% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 러시아 루블 파키스탄 루피 has fluctuated between a high of 3.365 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 3.107 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 3.064% increase in value.