러시아 루블 파나마 발보아 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 러시아 루블 파나마 발보아 is currently 0.011 today, reflecting a -4.786% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 러시아 루블 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.185% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 러시아 루블 파나마 발보아 has fluctuated between a high of 0.012 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.011 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 3.064% increase in value.