러시아 루블 니카라과 코르도바 여행 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 러시아 루블 니카라과 코르도바 여행 is currently 0.419 today, reflecting a -5.079% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 러시아 루블 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.057% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 러시아 루블 니카라과 코르도바 여행 has fluctuated between a high of 0.444 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.411 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 3.064% increase in value.