러시아 루블 모잠비크 메티칼 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 러시아 루블 모잠비크 메티칼 is currently 0.723 today, reflecting a -5.070% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 러시아 루블 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.079% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 러시아 루블 모잠비크 메티칼 has fluctuated between a high of 0.767 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.710 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 3.064% increase in value.