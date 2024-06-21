러시아 루블 마카오에서 파타카까지 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 러시아 루블 마카오에서 파타카까지 is currently 0.091 today, reflecting a -4.995% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 러시아 루블 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.094% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 러시아 루블 마카오에서 파타카까지 has fluctuated between a high of 0.097 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.090 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 3.056% increase in value.