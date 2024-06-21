러시아 루블 코모로 프랑화 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 러시아 루블 코모로 프랑화 is currently 5.230 today, reflecting a -4.692% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 러시아 루블 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.400% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 러시아 루블 코모로 프랑화 has fluctuated between a high of 5.530 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 5.127 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 3.010% increase in value.