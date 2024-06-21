러시아 루블 키르기스스탄 솜족 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 러시아 루블 키르기스스탄 솜족 is currently 0.992 today, reflecting a -5.039% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 러시아 루블 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.407% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 러시아 루블 키르기스스탄 솜족 has fluctuated between a high of 1.050 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.970 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 3.064% increase in value.