러시아 루블 아이티 구르드로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 러시아 루블 아이티 구르드로 is currently 1.503 today, reflecting a -5.155% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 러시아 루블 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.240% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 러시아 루블 아이티 구르드로 has fluctuated between a high of 1.596 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1.470 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 3.064% increase in value.