러시아 루블 크로아티아 쿠나로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 러시아 루블 크로아티아 쿠나로 is currently 0.080 today, reflecting a -4.852% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 러시아 루블 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.133% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 러시아 루블 크로아티아 쿠나로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.085 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.078 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 3.064% increase in value.