러시아 루블 코스타리카 콜론으로 이동 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 러시아 루블 코스타리카 콜론으로 이동 is currently 5.981 today, reflecting a -4.040% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 러시아 루블 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.022% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 러시아 루블 코스타리카 콜론으로 이동 has fluctuated between a high of 6.281 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 5.843 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 3.064% increase in value.