1,000 nzd
55,037.20 rub

1.00000 NZD = 55.03720 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:33
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 러시아 루블
1 NZD55.03720 RUB
5 NZD275.18600 RUB
10 NZD550.37200 RUB
20 NZD1100.74400 RUB
50 NZD2751.86000 RUB
100 NZD5503.72000 RUB
250 NZD13759.30000 RUB
500 NZD27518.60000 RUB
1000 NZD55037.20000 RUB
2000 NZD110074.40000 RUB
5000 NZD275186.00000 RUB
10000 NZD550372.00000 RUB
환율 러시아 루블 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 RUB0.01817 NZD
5 RUB0.09085 NZD
10 RUB0.18170 NZD
20 RUB0.36339 NZD
50 RUB0.90848 NZD
100 RUB1.81695 NZD
250 RUB4.54238 NZD
500 RUB9.08475 NZD
1000 RUB18.16950 NZD
2000 RUB36.33900 NZD
5000 RUB90.84750 NZD
10000 RUB181.69500 NZD