뉴질랜드 달러 → 코모로 프랑

실제 환율로 NZD → KMF 변환

1,000 nzd
278,960 kmf

1.00000 NZD = 278.96000 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:28
환율 추적
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861691.0945590.94591.471241.645070.9363818.6014
1 GBP1.1605111.27025105.5451.707411.909151.0866821.5874
1 USD0.91360.787247183.08981.344151.502970.855516.9946
1 INR0.01099550.009474650.012035210.01617710.01808850.01029610.204533

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 코모로 프랑 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 KMF을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → KMF 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 뉴질랜드 달러

NZD → USD

NZD → AUD

NZD → GBP

NZD → EUR

NZD → INR

NZD → CAD

NZD → CHF

NZD → JPY

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 코모로 프랑
1 NZD278.96000 KMF
5 NZD1394.80000 KMF
10 NZD2789.60000 KMF
20 NZD5579.20000 KMF
50 NZD13948.00000 KMF
100 NZD27896.00000 KMF
250 NZD69740.00000 KMF
500 NZD139480.00000 KMF
1000 NZD278960.00000 KMF
2000 NZD557920.00000 KMF
5000 NZD1394800.00000 KMF
10000 NZD2789600.00000 KMF
환율 코모로 프랑 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 KMF0.00358 NZD
5 KMF0.01792 NZD
10 KMF0.03585 NZD
20 KMF0.07169 NZD
50 KMF0.17924 NZD
100 KMF0.35847 NZD
250 KMF0.89619 NZD
500 KMF1.79237 NZD
1000 KMF3.58475 NZD
2000 KMF7.16950 NZD
5000 KMF17.92375 NZD
10000 KMF35.84750 NZD