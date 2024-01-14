500 말레이시아 링깃 → 방글라데시 타카

실제 환율로 MYR → BDT 변환

500 myr
11,784.85 bdt

1.00000 MYR = 23.56970 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8586451.0950590.72311.468131.63770.93360518.4659
1 GBP1.1646311.27535105.6611.709861.907351.087321.5064
1 USD0.913250.784098182.84841.34071.495550.8525516.8631
1 INR0.01102250.009464260.012070210.01618260.01805170.01029050.203542

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

말레이시아 링깃 → 방글라데시 타카 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 MYR을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 BDT을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 MYR → BDT 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 말레이시아 링깃

MYR → USD

MYR → SGD

MYR → AUD

MYR → INR

MYR → EUR

MYR → GBP

MYR → CAD

MYR → PHP

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 말레이시아 링깃 / 방글라데시 타카
1 MYR23.56970 BDT
5 MYR117.84850 BDT
10 MYR235.69700 BDT
20 MYR471.39400 BDT
50 MYR1178.48500 BDT
100 MYR2356.97000 BDT
250 MYR5892.42500 BDT
500 MYR11784.85000 BDT
1000 MYR23569.70000 BDT
2000 MYR47139.40000 BDT
5000 MYR117848.50000 BDT
10000 MYR235697.00000 BDT
환율 방글라데시 타카 / 말레이시아 링깃
1 BDT0.04243 MYR
5 BDT0.21214 MYR
10 BDT0.42427 MYR
20 BDT0.84855 MYR
50 BDT2.12137 MYR
100 BDT4.24274 MYR
250 BDT10.60685 MYR
500 BDT21.21370 MYR
1000 BDT42.42740 MYR
2000 BDT84.85480 MYR
5000 BDT212.13700 MYR
10000 BDT424.27400 MYR