보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 러시아 루블로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 러시아 루블로 is currently 46.633 today, reflecting a -2.185% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 has remained relatively stable, with a -5.114% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 러시아 루블로 has fluctuated between a high of 50.395 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 45.487 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -2.944% decrease in value.