보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 to Norwegian kroner is currently 5.792 today, reflecting a -1.089% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.229% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 5.875 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 5.792 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.707% decrease in value.