보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 몰도바 레우스에게 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 몰도바 레우스에게 is currently 9.812 today, reflecting a 0.201% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.265% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 몰도바 레우스에게 has fluctuated between a high of 9.831 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 9.679 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.814% increase in value.