보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 레소토 로티스에 오신 것을 환영합니다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 레소토 로티스에 오신 것을 환영합니다. is currently 9.887 today, reflecting a -0.462% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 has remained relatively stable, with a -3.411% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 레소토 로티스에 오신 것을 환영합니다. has fluctuated between a high of 10.246 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 9.844 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.489% decrease in value.