보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 라이베리아 달러로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 라이베리아 달러로 is currently 106.571 today, reflecting a 0.284% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.030% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 라이베리아 달러로 has fluctuated between a high of 107.543 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 105.796 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.589% increase in value.