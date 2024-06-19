보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 캄보디아 리엘로 Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 캄보디아 리엘로 history summary. This is the 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 (BAM) 캄보디아 리엘로 (KHR) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BAM and KHR historical data from 19-06-2019 to 19-06-2024.
보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 캄보디아 리엘로 exchange rate history
The exchange rate for 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 캄보디아 리엘로 is currently 2,261.460 today, reflecting a 0.179% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.446% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 캄보디아 리엘로 has fluctuated between a high of 2,280.710 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 2,246.410 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.590% increase in value.
