보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 감비아 달라시스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 감비아 달라시스 is currently 36.922 today, reflecting a 0.198% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.878% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 감비아 달라시스 has fluctuated between a high of 37.736 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 36.815 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -1.122% decrease in value.