보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 중국 위안화 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 중국 위안화 is currently 3.984 today, reflecting a 0.166% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.114% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 중국 위안화 has fluctuated between a high of 4.016 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 3.959 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.447% increase in value.