보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 볼리비아계 볼리비아인 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 볼리비아계 볼리비아인 is currently 3.793 today, reflecting a 0.070% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.109% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 보스니아 헤르체고비나 태환 마르카 볼리비아계 볼리비아인 has fluctuated between a high of 3.832 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 3.771 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.613% decrease in value.