네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 잠비아 콰차로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 잠비아 콰차로 is currently 14.413 today, reflecting a -0.560% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 has remained relatively stable, with a -2.233% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 잠비아 콰차로 has fluctuated between a high of 14.796 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 14.413 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.766% decrease in value.