네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 341.298 today, reflecting a -0.135% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.070% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 343.384 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 337.807 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.585% decrease in value.