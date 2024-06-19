네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) is currently 7,056.540 today, reflecting a 0.074% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.124% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) has fluctuated between a high of 7,056.650 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 7,047.770 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.106% decrease in value.