네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 트리니다드토바고 달러 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 트리니다드토바고 달러 is currently 3.787 today, reflecting a -0.023% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.134% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 트리니다드토바고 달러 has fluctuated between a high of 3.795 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 3.782 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.172% increase in value.