네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 모리타니어: ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 모리타니어: ouguiyas is currently 21.972 today, reflecting a 0.053% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.091% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 모리타니어: ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 22.026 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 21.911 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.338% increase in value.