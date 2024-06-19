네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 to Myanmar kyats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 to Myanmar kyats is currently 1,173.900 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.082% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 to Myanmar kyats has fluctuated between a high of 1,174.860 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 1,173.890 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.083% decrease in value.