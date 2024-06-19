네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 라이베리아 달러로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 라이베리아 달러로 is currently 108.396 today, reflecting a 0.070% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.069% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 라이베리아 달러로 has fluctuated between a high of 108.396 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 108.320 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.066% increase in value.