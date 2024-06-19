네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 이스라엘 새 셰켈로 바꾸다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 이스라엘 새 셰켈로 바꾸다. is currently 2.073 today, reflecting a -0.262% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.004% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 이스라엘 새 셰켈로 바꾸다. has fluctuated between a high of 2.090 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 2.049 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 16-06-2024, with a -1.396% decrease in value.