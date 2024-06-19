네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 온두라스 렘피라로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 온두라스 렘피라로 is currently 13.808 today, reflecting a -0.027% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.030% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 온두라스 렘피라로 has fluctuated between a high of 13.876 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 13.794 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.433% decrease in value.