네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 to Hong Kong dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 to Hong Kong dollars is currently 4.361 today, reflecting a 0.003% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.027% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 to Hong Kong dollars has fluctuated between a high of 4.365 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 4.361 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.024% decrease in value.