네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 벨라루스 루블 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 벨라루스 루블 is currently 1.827 today, reflecting a 0.006% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.005% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 벨라루스 루블 has fluctuated between a high of 1.830 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 1.826 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.180% increase in value.