Convert XAF to MAD at the real exchange rate

100 CFA francs beac to Moroccan dirhams

100 xaf
1.63 mad

FCFA1.000 XAF = د.م.0.01630 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD118.4421.3750.9320.7851.3531.5183.552
1 ZAR0.05410.0750.0510.0430.0730.0824.531
1 CAD0.72813.41710.6780.5710.9841.09960.785
1 EUR1.07319.7791.47410.8421.4511.6289.609

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs beac to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XAF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XAF to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA francs beac

XAF to USD

XAF to ZAR

XAF to CAD

XAF to EUR

XAF to GBP

XAF to SGD

XAF to AUD

XAF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Moroccan Dirham
1 XAF0,01630 MAD
5 XAF0,08152 MAD
10 XAF0,16305 MAD
20 XAF0,32610 MAD
50 XAF0,81525 MAD
100 XAF1,63049 MAD
250 XAF4,07623 MAD
500 XAF8,15245 MAD
1000 XAF16,30490 MAD
2000 XAF32,60980 MAD
5000 XAF81,52450 MAD
10000 XAF163,04900 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / CFA Franc BEAC
1 MAD61,33110 XAF
5 MAD306,65550 XAF
10 MAD613,31100 XAF
20 MAD1.226,62200 XAF
50 MAD3.066,55500 XAF
100 MAD6.133,11000 XAF
250 MAD15.332,77500 XAF
500 MAD30.665,55000 XAF
1000 MAD61.331,10000 XAF
2000 MAD122.662,20000 XAF
5000 MAD306.655,50000 XAF
10000 MAD613.311,00000 XAF