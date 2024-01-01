Convert VUV to WST at the real exchange rate

1 Vanuatu vatu to Samoan talas

1 vuv
0.02 wst

VT1.000 VUV = WS$0.02265 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:27
How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Samoan Tala
1 VUV0,02265 WST
5 VUV0,11325 WST
10 VUV0,22650 WST
20 VUV0,45300 WST
50 VUV1,13250 WST
100 VUV2,26501 WST
250 VUV5,66253 WST
500 VUV11,32505 WST
1000 VUV22,65010 WST
2000 VUV45,30020 WST
5000 VUV113,25050 WST
10000 VUV226,50100 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Vanuatu Vatu
1 WST44,15000 VUV
5 WST220,75000 VUV
10 WST441,50000 VUV
20 WST883,00000 VUV
50 WST2.207,50000 VUV
100 WST4.415,00000 VUV
250 WST11.037,50000 VUV
500 WST22.075,00000 VUV
1000 WST44.150,00000 VUV
2000 WST88.300,00000 VUV
5000 WST220.750,00000 VUV
10000 WST441.500,00000 VUV