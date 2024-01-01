Convert WST to VUV at the real exchange rate

20 Samoan talas to Vanuatu vatus

20 wst
882 vuv

WS$1.000 WST = VT44.12 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9311.50818.4321.3740.78483.5461.352
1 EUR1.07411.61919.7891.4750.84289.6951.452
1 AUD0.6630.618112.2250.9110.5255.4120.897
1 ZAR0.0540.0510.08210.0750.0434.5330.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Vanuatu Vatu
1 WST44,11990 VUV
5 WST220,59950 VUV
10 WST441,19900 VUV
20 WST882,39800 VUV
50 WST2.205,99500 VUV
100 WST4.411,99000 VUV
250 WST11.029,97500 VUV
500 WST22.059,95000 VUV
1000 WST44.119,90000 VUV
2000 WST88.239,80000 VUV
5000 WST220.599,50000 VUV
10000 WST441.199,00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Samoan Tala
1 VUV0,02267 WST
5 VUV0,11333 WST
10 VUV0,22666 WST
20 VUV0,45331 WST
50 VUV1,13328 WST
100 VUV2,26655 WST
250 VUV5,66638 WST
500 VUV11,33275 WST
1000 VUV22,66550 WST
2000 VUV45,33100 WST
5000 VUV113,32750 WST
10000 VUV226,65500 WST