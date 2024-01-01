Uzbekistan soms to Kenyan shillings today

Convert UZS to KES at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = Ksh0.01017 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:15
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Kenyan Shilling
1 UZS0,01017 KES
5 UZS0,05087 KES
10 UZS0,10174 KES
20 UZS0,20348 KES
50 UZS0,50871 KES
100 UZS1,01742 KES
250 UZS2,54355 KES
500 UZS5,08710 KES
1000 UZS10,17420 KES
2000 UZS20,34840 KES
5000 UZS50,87100 KES
10000 UZS101,74200 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Uzbekistan Som
1 KES98,28780 UZS
5 KES491,43900 UZS
10 KES982,87800 UZS
20 KES1.965,75600 UZS
50 KES4.914,39000 UZS
100 KES9.828,78000 UZS
250 KES24.571,95000 UZS
500 KES49.143,90000 UZS
1000 KES98.287,80000 UZS
2000 KES196.575,60000 UZS
5000 KES491.439,00000 UZS
10000 KES982.878,00000 UZS