100 US dollars to Philippine pesos

Convert USD to PHP at the real exchange rate

100 usd
5549.40 php

1.00000 USD = 55.49400 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
How to convert US dollars to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 USD55.49400 PHP
5 USD277.47000 PHP
10 USD554.94000 PHP
20 USD1109.88000 PHP
50 USD2774.70000 PHP
100 USD5549.40000 PHP
250 USD13873.50000 PHP
500 USD27747.00000 PHP
1000 USD55494.00000 PHP
2000 USD110988.00000 PHP
5000 USD277470.00000 PHP
10000 USD554940.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / US Dollar
1 PHP0.01802 USD
5 PHP0.09010 USD
10 PHP0.18020 USD
20 PHP0.36040 USD
50 PHP0.90100 USD
100 PHP1.80200 USD
250 PHP4.50500 USD
500 PHP9.01000 USD
1000 PHP18.02000 USD
2000 PHP36.04000 USD
5000 PHP90.10000 USD
10000 PHP180.20000 USD