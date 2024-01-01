5 Philippine pesos to US dollars

Convert PHP to USD at the real exchange rate

5 php
0.09 usd

₱1.000 PHP = $0.01706 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:00
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / US Dollar
1 PHP0,01706 USD
5 PHP0,08529 USD
10 PHP0,17058 USD
20 PHP0,34115 USD
50 PHP0,85288 USD
100 PHP1,70576 USD
250 PHP4,26440 USD
500 PHP8,52880 USD
1000 PHP17,05760 USD
2000 PHP34,11520 USD
5000 PHP85,28800 USD
10000 PHP170,57600 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 USD58,62500 PHP
5 USD293,12500 PHP
10 USD586,25000 PHP
20 USD1.172,50000 PHP
50 USD2.931,25000 PHP
100 USD5.862,50000 PHP
250 USD14.656,25000 PHP
500 USD29.312,50000 PHP
1000 USD58.625,00000 PHP
2000 USD117.250,00000 PHP
5000 USD293.125,00000 PHP
10000 USD586.250,00000 PHP