Convert UAH to SHP at the real exchange rate

Ukrainian hryvnias to Saint Helena pounds today

1,000 uah
19.36 shp

₴1.000 UAH = £0.01936 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:38
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Saint Helena Pound
1 UAH0,01936 SHP
5 UAH0,09678 SHP
10 UAH0,19355 SHP
20 UAH0,38711 SHP
50 UAH0,96777 SHP
100 UAH1,93553 SHP
250 UAH4,83883 SHP
500 UAH9,67765 SHP
1000 UAH19,35530 SHP
2000 UAH38,71060 SHP
5000 UAH96,77650 SHP
10000 UAH193,55300 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 SHP51,66550 UAH
5 SHP258,32750 UAH
10 SHP516,65500 UAH
20 SHP1.033,31000 UAH
50 SHP2.583,27500 UAH
100 SHP5.166,55000 UAH
250 SHP12.916,37500 UAH
500 SHP25.832,75000 UAH
1000 SHP51.665,50000 UAH
2000 SHP103.331,00000 UAH
5000 SHP258.327,50000 UAH
10000 SHP516.655,00000 UAH